Residents of Wetumpka are encouraged to take part in a drive-by parade Sunday intended to brighten the spirits Wetumpka Health and Rehab residents.
Participants are asked to organize at Quail Walk Country Club beginning at 9:45 a.m.
The parade procession will begin at 10:10 a.m. and make its way to the rehab facility.
While many have missed out on social events, trips out to eat at favorite restaurants and more, the coronavirus pandemic has been especially hard on residents of nursing homes, according to Pam Taylor Breedlove, who helped organize and promote the event.
Breedlove said this is a good way to bring joy to a population that has been on complete lockdown.
"We are asking for as many vehicles or motorcycles to be involved to help put a smile on their faces," Breedlove said in a statement. "The residents of this facility have gone several months without interaction with family or friends; they are lost and not understanding the devastation of not being able to have company. There will be no greater joy than to see a crowd come forward to warm the hearts of the many that reside there."
Participants are encouraged to bring signs and “loud voices” to greet residents in a “safe and fun way.”
For the safety of the residents, motorists are asked to follow the police escort and must stay in their cars or on their motorcycles at all times.
"I’m asking everyone to take time, for 45 minutes that morning, to make it a lifetime of smiles not only for yourself but for the residents," Breedlove said.