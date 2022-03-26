A small blue box in front of the Elmore County Judicial Complex serves a large purpose in the battle against the opioid epidemic.
The Council on Substance Abuse (COSA) is partnering with the sheriffs and law enforcement agencies in Elmore, Lowndes and Montgomery counties to take unused prescription drugs off the streets. The drop boxes are located in areas monitored by law enforcement and video. COSA is providing the dropboxes and incinerators to properly dispose of the unwanted drugs.
“We are giving access to all of our communities to be able to dispose of prescription medications,” COSA executive director Yvette Hester. “We appreciate the partnership.”
Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin said the effort to take unneeded drugs off the streets is needed.
“We are blessed to have this one here at the Elmore County Courthouse,” Franklin said. “With 81,000 deaths across the U.S. in 2020. If we don’t save but one life here in Elmore County, it will be well worth it.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there were 81,230 drug overdose deaths in the United States during a 12-month period ending May 2020, the largest number ever recorded for a 12-month period. During the same time, drug overdoses increased more than 20 percent in Alabama, resulting in the state being one of 25 with the highest upsurge. Funds from the Alabama Department of Mental Health and CDC were used to purchase drop boxes and mobile incinerators to decrease the supply and access of prescribed medications in all three counties.
Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham said the dropboxes and incinerators have an added benefit beyond removing drugs from homes where they could be stolen or misused.
“Now, we are not having people to flush their medications down the toilet which pollutes our rivers and streams,” Cunningham said. “Once they dispose of their medications we can incinerate those and burn them to dispose of them without this stuff polluting our rivers and lakes.”