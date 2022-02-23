Nearly 150 people competed over the weekend in an American Crappie Trail qualifying tournament hosted by the Elmore County Economic Development Authority (ECEDA).
Locals Jonathan Phillips and Les Milligan finished fifth in the two-day tournament on the Alabama River bringing the maximum 14 crappie weighing a total of 22.67 pounds. More than $28,000 was paid out by the American Crappie Trail (ACT) to 12 of 40 teams in prize winnings. Daily weigh-ins of fish caught by the teams from across the Southeast were held in Millbrook on Highway 14 at Oak Tree Road.
Millbrook Mayor Al Kelley was happy to see the American Crappie Trail come to Elmore County.
"I'm excited that Millbrook is participating in this great team event and that these visitors can enjoy our great river, the City of Millbrook and the surrounding region,” Kelley said.
ECEDA has worked to bring the ACT to Elmore County in the past with the hopes it helps hotels and restaurants and encourages other crappie fishermen to visit the waters of Elmore County.
“ECEDA is honored to partner with ACT and their efforts to promote our great crappie fishing,” ECDEA project manager Lisa Van Wagner said. “The economic impact of full hotel rooms, meals, numerous tanks of gas, supplies, etc. is tremendous and the return on investment becomes clear. Not to mention pre-fishing trips and, of course, return trips to enjoy what Elmore County has to offer.”
The mission of the ACTl is to provide anglers the ability to participate in premier crappie tournaments with the highest guaranteed payout in the industry. The use of state-of-the-art trailers and weigh-in stations, full production live internet weigh-ins, great film and editing crews, established television networks and knowledgeable staff will raise the bar in the crappie fishing industry. The ACTwas started by fishermen for the fishermen.
ECEDA’s partnership with the ACT helps promote Elmore County through the ACT’s promotions for the highest quality companies and anglers by providing premier and competitive crappie tournaments. Anglers and sponsors combined will showcase their skills and products with the most innovative television, web, print and social media available.