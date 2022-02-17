Elmore County Economic Development Authority (ECEDA) executive director Cary Cox has been appointed to serve on the Board of Directors for the Economic Development Association of Alabama (EDAA).
The EDAA is a membership-based organization focused on promoting economic growth in Alabama. Economic development professionals throughout the state, along with individuals and companies in related fields, work together with the EDAA staff and board of directors to help positively influence state legislation and industrial growth within the state.
Cox said he would work on behalf of Elmore County and the state to improve issues for all Alabamians.
“I am honored to be asked to serve on the board of directors at EDAA,” Cox said. “I pledge to work diligently for EDAA to help bring business and industry together to improve the economic well-being and quality of life for Alabama.”
EDAA has over 500 members, including directors and staff members from local economic development associations, as well as other individuals involved in economic growth in Alabama.
EDAA’s board of directors are selected based on their contributions and accomplishments in all areas of economic development including commercial and industrial projects. Cox has over 30 years of economic development experience throughout the State of Alabama.