The Elmore County High School Alumni Association is hosting a Kentucky Derby pre-party to help raise money for the organization’s scholarship program.
The event is set for Friday, April 30, at the Warehouse, located at 45 Main Street in downtown Eclectic. The party will feature a silent auction, food, door prizes, entertainment and 'best hat' and 'most dapper' contests.
The community is invited to attend this event, however, there is an age minimum of 19 years old. Guests are encouraged to be creative with their hats and to have fun with their attire.
Tickets can be purchased with a check or cash at First Community Bank in Eclectic or by inquiring via email at echsalumniball2021@yahoo.com.
Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. There's a $20 discount for reserving a table for six in advance. Reserved tables go fast, so be sure not to wait until the last minute.
Proceeds from the event will help provide scholarships for two ECHS seniors. To be eligible for a scholarship, students fill out an application and present an essay to the Alumni committee. The committee then selects one female and one male to receive scholarships.