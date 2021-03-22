Elmore County High School's Maroon Machine marching band is preparing to host its biggest one-day fundraiser of the year on Sunday, April 11, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The band is set to host its fourth annual mattress sale in the ECHS gym, said band director Anthony Vittore. The band is partnering with Custom Fundraising Solutions Birmingham to make the fundraiser possible.
CFS was created in 2005 to provide schools and programs with a creative approach to raising money by combining mattress sales and fundraising. Since 2005, CFS has given back more than $40 million to schools across the country. In Alabama, CFS has given back $1.5 million in the last eight years.
Vittore said the fundraiser was designed with COVID safety measures in mind. Instead of customers laying directly on the mattresses, each person will be given a mat to lay on whenever they want to test a mattress. Guests will also receive their own pillow covers to use.
"All of the mattresses will be spaced out in the gym," Vittore said. "We will have everything from beds with adjustable bases to pillows infused with essential oils."
This is an excellent opportunity to purchase quality mattresses at great prices as they will be priced up to 40% below retail value, according to Vittore. The sale will feature top brands such as Simmons Beautyrest and Therapedic. CFS Birmingham will arrange the delivery of the mattresses.
With products ranging in price from $299 to $4,799, there will be items on sale to fit most budgets.
"There will be people there to help customers find the bed that works best for them," Vittore said. "Financing options are available or you can pay in full. We will have students there helping to work the registers. There will also be students outside wearing mattress outfits. It's always a fun event."
Vittore said the fundraiser also offers a way for students to earn some extra cash.
"Students will receive $25 per bed sold with their name attached to it," Vittore said.
The fundraiser usually brings in $5,000 to $6,000 for the band each year. This year, the money will be used to buy new instruments. The most pressing need is a bass trombone. Vittore said the band is in desperate need of instruments because the program is growing so fast.
"This year with COVID, we've been very limited with ways to raise money, so this fundraiser is important for us."
For more information, email Vittore at Anthony.vittore@elmoreco.com.