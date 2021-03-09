Elmore County High School’s Maroon Machine marching band needs the community’s help to win USA Today’s Best Band Fan Favorite Award for high school bands in the state of Alabama.
The Best Band Fan Favorite Award is the community’s chance to honor their favorite high school marching band in their community. The three finalist bands and the winning band that receives the most votes will be announced during the free, on-demand streaming of the Alabama High School Sports Awards Show on July 15. A trophy will be mailed to the winner following the show.
The awards show will be streamed on the event website, sportsawards.usatoday.com/alabama/.
The voting period started March 3 and concludes on March 31 at 10 a.m. Residents can show their support for the Maroon Machine by voting for them once per day at sportsawards.usatoday.com/alabama/best-band/.
The ECHS band is one of 12 bands nominated statewide. The other nominated bands include Jefferson Davis High School in Montgomery, Gadsden City High School, Gardendale High School, Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School Marching Knights, Prattville High School, Vestavia Hills High School, American Christian Academy Patriot Band in Tuscaloosa, Spirit of West End High School in Walnut Grove, Pike Road Patriot Marching Band, Gaston High School and The Pride of Southside Band.
The ECHS band's description on the website reads: "When this band takes the field, you know it! The Maroon Machine is known for their extensive props and large sound. They take entertainment to new levels. Most of all the kids have fun and the crowd can certainly feel it! The band director puts his all into his program and it shows!"
Band director Anthony Vittore said the band, which is made up of 135 students, received two nominations for the competition. Vittore said the nominations could be made by anyone other than a school's band director.
"We have a group of amazing kids who work hard every day to be their best, and the parents are so supportive," Vittore said. "We are so blessed to have the support that we have. Please, let your friends and family know that they can vote once a day until March 31. This would be a great honor for the kids and a way for the community to show their love and support for them."