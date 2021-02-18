Multiple students in Elmore County High School’s Maroon Machine marching band received top honors during the Alabama Bandmasters Association’s All-State competition.
The All-State competition invites student musicians from throughout the state to compete to be a member of the All-State band. Students have to demonstrate how well they know a certain number of scales and their ability to sight-read sheets of music.
Auditions are typically done in-person, but this year due to COVID-19, students sent in audition videos, said Kristy Fletcher, a member of the ECHS band booster executive board.
“It’s a big honor for the students,” she said. “These students represent the best of the best for the state of Alabama. We’re just really proud of our group.”
There’s usually a concert featuring the All-State band, but this year’s concert is not guaranteed, according to the Alabama Bandmasters Association’s website.
“Our plan at this moment is to have the All-State event as a live event,” ABA president Terry Ownby states on the organization’s website. “If this can’t happen, we will move it to a virtual platform for the students to have an All-State experience for 2021. The board is gathering information for both the in-person event and the virtual event and will make the determination about the event by March 1.”
The Elmore County Maroon Machine would like to congratulate the following students on their achievements at All-State this year:
Blake Jones – All-State, White Band
Alyssa Gill – All-District
Darcie Dark – All-District, 1st alternate All-State
Maggie Thames – All-State, Blue Band
Geoffrey Dark – All-State, Red Band
Dustin Powell – All-State, White Band
Lauryn Tillis – All-District, 1st alternate All-State
Logan Geer – All-State, White Band
Emma Fletcher – All-District
Jackson Youngblood – All-State (middle school)
Chase Blackburn – All-District