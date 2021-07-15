A dedicated group of 120 Maroon Machine Marching Band members trekked ankle-deep in mud as they strived to perfect the field show that hundreds will soon see.
Recent rains muddied the band's practice field, but instead of complaining about their shoes and socks being completely covered in mud, they cheered in excitement because they were all having fun while working hard.
For one week, July 12-16 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day, the students learned the music and drills for the upcoming field show. But in addition to that, Elmore County High School band director Anthony Vittore said the students were also learning important life skills.
"They're learning how to endure and how to adapt and overcome," Vittore said. "We got thrown a curve ball with the rain and we're having to cope with the current field condition. This is one of the most dedicated groups that I've have the pleasure of teaching."
Vittore said this year's halftime show, titled Sandman's Revenge, will be nightmarish. The show will begin with Metallica’s "Enter Sandman," followed by "The Sound of Silence" by Disturbed. There will be a drum feature before the show ends with "Bring Me To Life" by Evanescence.
Vittore said the show will feature a special performance, props and special effects that you'll have to attend a show to see.
While this year's field show is befitting given the several challenges students and teachers have overcome since the onset of the global pandemic, Vittore said Sandman's Revenge was supposed to be the field show for last school year, but it had to be pushed back.
Vittore mentioned that this year's band camp staff includes several Maroon Machine alumni.
"We're very blessed to have great leaders in our camp staff to help us out," he said.
Band camp staff members and sponsors include:
-Megan Davis: flute sponsor
-Dallas Hammond: clarinets and drum majors instructor
-Tayler Taunton: dance team instructor
-Jarrett Sims: drumline instructor
-Jimmy Oliver: Music and drill composer
-Tony Hawthorne Jr.: assistant saxophone instructor
-Karrie Nedervelt: percussion instructor
-Jason Hammond: low brass instructor
-Shad Steptoe: trumpets instructor
-Rachel Beth Lindley: majorettes sponsor
-Jean Czerpak: colorguard sponsor