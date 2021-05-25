Elmore County High School's senior class of 102 students celebrated the end of one chapter and the beginning of another at Burt-Haynie Field on Friday, May 21.
As graduating senior Ebone Pierson welcomed everyone to the graduation, she highlighted some of her class' accomplishments. Members of the Class of 2021 have been awarded scholarships totaling almost $2 million. Those students who've committed to serving the country in the military were also recognized and thanked for their willingness to serve.
As salutatorian Sam Barlet took his turn at the podium he reflected on the concept of time, "one of the most valuable yet fleeting resources we have on this world."
"It is a God given precious gem that we often take for granted until it's been used up," he said.
He calculated that as four-year students, they've spent roughly 1,661,760 minutes as high school students.
Barlet said that time was spent of passing each other in the hallways, playing beside each other on the field or court and deciding to study for a test or just "leaving it up to our not-so-great guessing skills."
"One of the greatest things about time is that, until it ends, we can craft for our own use," he said. "So, to my classmates, I hope that you've crafted it in a way that you are proud of."
He urged his classmates to take charge of their futures and live their lives for themselves while also finding ways to help others.
"The future may seem like a terrifying place to travel toward, so full of uncertainty and change and choice, but you can't worry about what the future holds for you, you can only worry about what you hold for the future," he said.
Barlet's speech was followed by remarks from class valedictorian Chloe Andress. Andress started by thanking all of the teachers, administrators and coaches who have taught, loved and guided her and her classmates over the past four years, especially this year - one fraught with uncertainty. Over the years, Andress said her class has learned to work as a team and grow together.
"We're at the finish line and we're excited for our future, but we're nervous all the same," Andress said. "We accept that there will be obstacles to overcome but we also anxiously await new adventures."
As she concluded her speech, she prayed for the ECHS Class of 2021.