Elmore County High School's Maroon Machine majorettes need the community's help on Saturday, June 5.
The majorettes are set to host a car wash and bake sale from 7 a.m. to noon at Agape Assembly of God, 1076 Kowaliga Road.
Band director Anthony Vittore said there aren't set prices for the baked goods or for a car wash. Customers are asked to make a donation in the amount of their choosing. Vittore said the proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward offsetting the cost of uniforms and fees for students on the majorette team.
"If they make enough, it would be completely covered and that would be great," Vittore said.