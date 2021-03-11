The Eclectic Fire Department was called at 1:16 p.m. on Tuesday in reference to a brush fire on Mullins Road.
Fire fighters arrived at the 300 block of Mullins Road and found about 2 acres on fire. Due to wind speed and high fuel load, the Tallassee and Friendship fire departments were requested for additional manpower and brush trucks, as well as a bulldozer from forestry.
By the time the fire was contained, about 5 to 6 acres and a boat were burned, and a pick-up truck suffered some damage.
The fire occurred just as the Alabama Forestry Commission cautioned Alabamians against all debris burning and outdoor fires as there’s no significant precipitation in the weather forecast this week.
With lower relative humidity and higher wind speeds, fires can quickly spread out of control, endangering homes and property, but also threatening lives, as well as resulting in damage to Alabama’s forests, according to the commission.
Both number and size of wildfire occurrences have already increased. As of 4 p.m. on Monday, March 8, the AFC wildland firefighters were currently battling 24 wildfires across the state. Over the last three days, 70 wildfires have burned more than 2,360 acres of forestland in Alabama. This includes a 560-acre wildfire in St. Clair County, two 400-acre fires in Cherokee and Cullman counties, and one for 200 acres in Escambia County. Most of these fires escaped from permitted prescribed burns.
Although no burn restrictions have been issued, the Alabama Forestry Commission encourages everyone to be very cautious until conditions improve.