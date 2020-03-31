While most business has slowed or temporarily ceased to take place, three Eclectic business owners have changed the way they serve customers and are holding out hope better days are ahead.
WOW Catering owner Deangelo Zeigler opened his doors in downtown Eclectic on Jan. 17. Within a little more than two months of being in business he had to get creative by offering family meals in the evening and curbside pickup after a statewide mandate prohibited on-premises consumption of food due to the coronavirus.
“Lunch has slowed down a bit, but our dinner business is the same,” he said. “We are offering a full menu as usual and we have another family style menu. People can order off either one.”
The restaurant offers family meals ranging in price from $25 for an 8-piece chicken or fish dinner with two sides to $50 for four 8-ounce ribeye steaks and two sides.
He is apprehensive customers will come back to eat inside restaurants after the state-mandated ban is lifted.
“I think a lot of people might be scared to go back out to eat,” he said.
Original Grace owner Marie Rippey, temporarily closed prior to the state mandate after being opener for five years.
Now, her store must remain closed until at least April 17 but Rippey plans to start selling items online in about a week.
“Actually, I had a website being created at the time we shut down,” she said. “We are just trusting things are going to hopefully get back to normal in the next several weeks.”
While her business operations have changed, she is taking one step at a time.
“We have amazing customers that support us and we are very blessed,” she said. “We plan on opening up once restrictions are lifted. We are just going day by day.”
Kickin’ Chicken owner Arthur Smith also closed his business due to Gov. Kay Ivey’s statewide mandate.
“We support that order because we want to make sure people are safe when they come in,” Smith said. “It is about people over profits. That’s why we shut down for a week so we can make sure we got everything in order when we open.”
The store will reopen Thursday and offer online ordering for curbside pickup and to-go ordering will also be available.
“Running this business is like ministry to me,” he said. “Being a pastor, I have a pastor’s heart. We made sure we took care of our employees and that everybody got paid. That’s where we are. We are praying there is some kind of subsidy that will kick in for small businesses.”