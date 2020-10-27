Eclectic’s Halloween festivities may look a bit different this year for some residents.
Although the town’s annual downtown trunk-or-treat has been canceled, there’s still fun to be had. Town clerk Deborah Rowe said the trunk or treat is organized every year by local churches and takes place on Main Street.
However, with COVID-19 still in full effect in Alabama, the churches decided to cancel this year’s trunk-or-treat to avoid drawing a large crowd to downtown.
Instead, a couple of churches have announced they will host a trunk-or-treat at their respective churches.
Living Word Eclectic is hosting a trunk-or-treat Saturday from 6 to 7 p.m., or until candy runs out. The church is located at 1826 Kowaliga Rd.
First Baptist Church Eclectic is also hosting a trunk-or-treat on Saturday from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The church is located at 290 First Ave.