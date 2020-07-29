The Eclectic Town Council voted Monday, July 20 to appoint the city clerk as the election manager for the upcoming municipal election Aug. 25.
According to the Code of Alabama, the mayor serves as the election manager. However, because Eclectic Mayor Gary Davenport is seeking re-election in the upcoming election, he is not eligible to serve as the election manager due to the conflict of interest.
The council voted to appoint city clerk Deborah Lowe as the election manager and the assistant clerk as the backup election manager.
“Our clerk has attended many training sessions and is deemed a disinterested party,” Davenport said at the meeting. “Therefore, she will carry out the duties to be performed by the mayor.”
Should there be a runoff election Oct. 6, Rowe would resume the position as election manager.
The council also approved the Acceptable Driving Record policy that concerns the use of town-owned vehicles and equipment. The policy became effective July 20 upon approval by the council and applies to all employees, managers and appointed officials who are allowed to drive town-owned vehicles and equipment.
Those who drive town vehicles and equipment are now required to have and maintain a satisfactory driving record. Davenport said the policy is for the safety and protection of the town’s property, the citizens and their property and for the welfare of town employees.
“The policy provides practical guideline that will help to manage the town’s risk as an employer, avoid issues with the town’s insurance carriers, and protect the town government and its assets,” Davenport said.
To be eligible to drive town vehicles and equipment, a person must have a minimum of three years driving experience.
A person is ineligible if they have been found guilty of any of the following traffic violations in the past three years: reckless driving; violations involving alcohol/drugs, including refusal to submit to a chemical test; fleeing/eluding officers; failure to stop after an accident; negligent homicide; vehicular manslaughter; assault with a vehicle; driving with a suspended license; car theft, drag racing or any other felony resulting from the operation of a vehicle.
The following offenses will also cause a person to be ineligible to operation town vehicles/equipment: more than two traffic violations in three years; more than two at-fault accidents in three years or more than three of any combination of the offenses above.
Eligibility will be lost if an employee has more than two incidents in two years involving insurance filings for the town with damages totaling $500 or more.
Disciplinary actions will be taken if an employee obtains an ineligible driving record. Discipline ranges from losing driving privileges to termination of employment.
In other business, the council:
• Approved a resolution appointing election officials.
• Set a public hearing for Aug. 6 to discuss a request from a resident to vacate Mill Street
• Approved a resolution to convert three streets to LED lights. The move will reduce the town’s Alabama Power electricity bill for its streetlights by about $200.