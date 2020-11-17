The Eclectic Town Council approved a $2.32 million budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year at its meeting on Monday.
Mayor Gary Davenport said the town’s total income amounted to $3,174,169, with expected expenditures accounting for $2,324,659. That means the town has a surplus of $849,510 in its general fund. Davenport said those figures don’t account for municipal court and water works revenue.
The water works department is expected to bring in $1.433 million revenues. With $1.053 million in expenditures, water works is projected to have a surplus of $379,000.
Eclectic’s municipal court has projected revenues totaling $226,000 and almost $146,000 in expenses. The court is estimated to have a surplus of about $80,600.
Davenport also announced at the meeting that one town employee tested positive for COVID-19 but is doing well. Davenport said other employees who work with and around the person were tested and the results came back negative.
There are some people in the community who are also dealing with COVID, Davenport added. Davenport asked the community to keep those people in their thoughts and prayers, as well as to let the town know if there are any other people diagnosed and if there’s anything the town can do to help.
In other business, the town:
Approved a resolution appointing the town clerk and treasurer as Deborah Rowe.
Approved a resolution appointing Robert Head as the Eclectic’s chief of police.
Approved a resolution appointing Josh Dorminey as Eclectic’s fire chief.
Approved a resolution appointing Guy Holton as Eclectic’s municipal judge.
Approved a resolution appointing Joseph Fuller as the municipal attorney.
Approved a resolution appointing Geraldine Battle Hodges as municipal prosecutor.
Approved a resolution to enter into a contract with William Scott.
Appointed Abby Traylor to the Planning and Zoning Commission.