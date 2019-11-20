The Eclectic Town Council unanimously approved a $4.2 million operational budget for 2020 at its Monday night meeting.
The 2020 budget is less than the 2019 budget of $4.5 million.
Eclectic Mayor Gary Davenport indicated the difference in the two budgets was due to grant money the town received in 2019 for improvements to a town park, roads and sewer plant.
The council received a $48,000 grant for use by the Eclectic Fire Department.
“That grant will be used to purchase fire equipment and breathing apparatus,” Davenport said.
The council also set a public hearing for 6 p.m. Dec. 2 at town hall to discuss rezoning land intended for a housing development named The Oaks.
The council approved Eclectic to auction surplus property Feb. 8.
According to Davenport, two pick-up trucks, a John Deere tractor, a police car, a confiscated Hyundai vehicle and lawn and office equipment will be available.
He said the town expects to make $5,000 during the sale in February and said the town sold $3,000 in town-owned vehicles and equipment in 2016.
In other action, the council:
• Approved its 2018 fiscal year audit
• Rescheduled council meetings to the third Monday in January and February due to state holidays
• Discussed the bylaws of the town’s Business Relations Council
• Set the town Christmas Festival on Dec. 9
• Set the town employee Christmas party at 6 p.m. Dec. 10