The Eclectic Town Council approved a liquor license at its March 15 meeting for a restaurant that's set to open soon in downtown.
Down Home Bar and Grill, located at 65 Main Street, is set to be Eclectic's newest restaurant. The restaurant will feature soul food meat and three options.
Multiple public hearings were held prior to the council approving the liquor license.
The council also renewed its contract with Spectrum/Charter Communication to provide for phone, television and internet services for the town. The contract comes up for renewal every 15 years, according to Mayor Gary Davenport.
Davenport said the lengthy contract allows Spectrum to come in and make repairs and upgrades to infrastructure as needed because the company knows it’s guaranteed to service the area for a fixed number of years.
The town’s contract used to renew every 20 years, but the council renegotiated the length of its contract during that last renewal process.
The contract is not an exclusive agreement. Davenport said there are others companies providing communications services to residents, but there's no other company with the capability and willingness to service the entire town.
Spectrum pays the town 5% of the fees paid by customers.