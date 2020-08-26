Over the next few years, several roads in Eclectic will be repaved thanks to the new gas tax allocations municipalities receive from the state.
The town’s share of the gas tax money for the 2021 fiscal year amounts to $12,468 .
The Eclectic Town Council approved its 2020-24 Rebuild Alabama plans at its meeting last Monday. The state requires every municipality to adopt a plan documenting how the money will be spent.
As dictated by the state, the money must be used to improve road infrastructures, but local governments are left to decide what road improvement project to take on.
Local governments must approve their plans by the state’s Aug. 31 deadline.
The following roads are on the town’s list of long-term road projects:
• Blount Avenue
• Howle Street
• River Stone Court
• River Stone Way
• Brookley Drive
• Mockingbird Lane
• Old Salem Road
In other business, the council:
• Amended to a resolution concerning election workers.
• Reappointed councilmember in Places 4 and 5 to the council because they were unopposed in the Aug. 25 election.
• Set public hearings for Sept. 1 and Sept. 21 for a request to vacate Gerald Avenue
• Denied a request from a resident to vacate Mill Street
• Approved a resolution to close a bank account at First Community Bank. The $5,410 in bank account will be transferred to the town’s general fund account.
• Approved a $10,000 contract for pre-engineering work for a sewer project.
• Approved monetary allocations for the town’s FY 2021 budget.