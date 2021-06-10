The Eclectic Fire Department is gearing up to host its third Crawfish Boil Fundraiser on Saturday, June 19 at 3 p.m., rain or shine.
The all-you-can-eat event, sponsored by Dunn Transportation LLC and Pilot Car Service, will include crawfish, potatoes, corn and sausage. Wristbands are on sale until June 12 for $25. Wristbands purchased in advance can be picked up at Eclectic Town Hall or at the event.
After that, wristbands are $30, including on the day of the event. To-go bags will be available for purchase for $15. There will be hot dogs and a bouncy house for children's enjoyment.
The event will take place at the fire department, located at 140 First Avenue.
Fire Chief Josh Dorminey said proceeds from the event will be used to help the department replace old and outdated turnout gear and equipment. Dorminey said the department has about 20 set of turnout gear and each of them needs to be replaced. One complete turnout gear set costs about $3,500.
"We need to replace all of our turnout gear," Dorminey said. "We won't come close to being able to afford that with this one fundraiser, but we are hoping to get started with replacing a few of them at a time."
Dorminey said he's in the process of ordering 600-1,000 pounds of crawfish for the event. Based on response from the public via Facebook, he said he expects this year's event to be much bigger than previous ones.
"We've been getting a lot of likes and shares on Facebook," he said. "A lot of people are excited to come. Our goal is to grow it into a huge annual event for central Alabama."
Dorminey said the department decided to host a crawfish boil as a way to bring something different to the area.
"Crawfish isn't something that's typically done around here so we thought we'd give people something new and different," he said. "We look forward to everyone coming. Be sure to bring your coolers and your appetite. We appreciate everyone out there who’ve been supporting us."