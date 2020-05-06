The Eclectic Fire Department recently used a $48,000 grant to purchase firefighter safety equipment.
According to fire chief Joshua Dorminey, the fire department purchased seven air packs, seven face masks and 14 oxygen bottles.
The new equipment replaces gear in the department’s inventory from the early 1990s.
“The grant helped us replace equipment that was over 25 years old,” Dorminey said. “We could not even get parts for the other stuff anymore.”
Dorminey said the equipment is an important piece to keeping firefighters safe when answering calls even beyond house fires.
“We do use this equipment most the time for house fires,” he said. “We will also use it anytime there is a gas odor or carbon monoxide alarms, any kind of hazard conditions where you cannot breathe normal air.”
Some recent calls where EFD had to respond and use its self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) gear include assisting other fire departments.
“We went to two calls in Tallassee last month,” he said. “It probably been two months since we had one in Eclectic.”
Eclectic Mayor Gary Davenport said from a financial standpoint the grant was extremely beneficial to the fire department’s bottom line.
“The grant helped drastically because they were able to buy the equipment without any matching funds,” Davenport said. “It was a 100% grant which means they did not have to put any matching money with it.”
For the future, Dorminey said EFD is looking to secure grant money to replace its current fire truck.
“It’s very hard to get something like a fire truck with a grant, but it is doable,” he said. “We are also looking into updating our vehicle extrication equipment and thermal imaging cameras.”
Dorminey said the department recently submitted applications for grants that would help purchase more turnout gear, a new stretcher for its ambulance and thermal imaging cameras for its fire truck.
“Hopefully, we will get luck and receive at least one of those grants,” he said.
As for fire department finances, the annual EFD crawfish boil fundraiser was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That is an important fundraiser that raised several thousand dollars for the fire department last year,” Davenport said. “I hate to see it get canceled. Fortunately, they were able to cancel before they expended any money.”
He said the town plans to schedule another fundraising event for the fire department in the near future.
“We encourage our citizens to support the fire department when that fundraising effort comes back around,” Davenport said. “Those funds go into a separate account so they have money set aside to match those grants.”