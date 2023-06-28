The Eclectic Sing Alongs are somewhat new to the area but they are already providing boundless entertainment by playing the ukulele.
Some players have just a few months of playing the small guitar-like instrument under their belts and others — well, decades. Betty Coker brought the tradition back to life when she came to the Eclectic Public Library in 2010.
“They said you can open up this library,” Coker said. “I said I will and I will teach ukulele to anybody that wants to learn.”
Coker has taught group ukulele lessons for the last 13 years for anyone who wanted to learn — following storytime at 11:30 a.m. Saturdays in the library annex.
Before teaching ukulele at the library, Coker taught physical education at Robert E. Lee High School before retiring from public schools. She then taught another 10 years at Edgewood Academy before retiring and taking on the Eclectic Public Library.
At the library, students young and old have turned out to the library on Saturdays to learn, including former high school students.
“We had a class reunion and got to talking,” Lee graduate Marty Lanier said. “We realized [Meme Mulcahy] had a ukulele and I had one but we didn’t know how to play.”
Last summer Mulcahy noticed a Facebook post about Coker’s ukulele lessons.
“My grandaddy played the ukulele,” Mulcahy said. “I thought if he could play, I can too.”
Since registering, Mulcahy and Lanier have hardly missed a session in more than a year.
“We have been a part of it ever since,” Mulcahy said. “We have thoroughly enjoyed it being with the kids.”
Youngsters are also a part of Coker’s free program. Eclectic’s Jairen Stepney, 9, has been coming to the Saturday ukulele lessons for two years. The shy student opened up as he took the stage with a tambourine last Tuesday. Most of the time he said he plays the ukulele.
“I like music,” Jairen said. “It’s fun. I can sing too.”
Coker leads the performances at reading programs, schools and more.
“I always have a good time,” Coker said.
But the students might have more fun, especially her former high school students.
“We were in the Eclectic Christmas parade,” Lanier said. “The theme was the Grinch. Meme painted this huge Grinch for it and we won a prize for it. It was so much fun.”
But the tradition of the Coker and the ukulele goes much further than a few years at the library.
“My mommy taught me to play when I was a little girl,” Coker said. “My children learned. I taught them and my first cousins. We had a group called the Country Kids. We played on ‘Young World’ on WSFA and all over.”
Coker learned to play the ukulele as a child from her mother. She is unsure where her mother learned to play, but the ukulele played a big role for her father too.
“The story goes that my parents lived not too far apart,” Coker said. “She would go towards the woods with her ukulele and climb a tree. He would hear and go hunting with his gun. That is how they got together.”
Music was always a part of the family as Coker started to sing as a child in Eclectic. Sometimes she would just sing on the stoop at the back of the house.
“Daddy would come out and say, ‘Don’t sing and play so loud. The neighbors will hear you,’” Coker said. “I said, ‘Daddy when I get married I'm going to move out into the country and sing as loud as I want to and nobody will hear.’”
As a child Coker also learned to play the piano and then started playing the organ at First Baptist Church Eclectic.
“I love music,” Coker said. “I have played organ at my church since 1961. I started because my momma always wanted me to play the organ at church.”