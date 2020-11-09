The Town of Eclectic is now accepting entries for its Christmas parade that will take place during the town’s Holiday Whobilation event on Dec. 12.
The theme for Eclectic's Holiday Whobilation is ‘A Whoville Christmas.’ Whether you’re a Grinch or a Cindy Lou Who, the event is expected to be fun for all.
Residents are invited to downtown Eclectic from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to shop with vendors that will be offering an assortment of goods from jewelry and crafts to baked goods and clothing.
The Christmas parade will kick off at 6 p.m. Parade entry forms are now available on the Town of Eclectic Facebook page and must be turned in at Town Hall by Dec. 4 at 5 p.m. Those interested in being a vendor at the event must also have the vendor registration form turned in at Town Hall by Dec. 4 at 5 p.m. There’s no vendor fee for this event.
Awards will be given for best decorated vendor booths and best parade floats.
The town is also hosting a residential lighting contest to see who can channel their Christmas cheer into the best holiday lights and yard décor. Residents are encouraged to drive around town and check out the decorations. Local business owners will conduct the judging and winners will be announced on Dec. 21.
Call Carmen Winslett at 334-201-0092 or email cwinslett6@yahoo.com for more information.