The Eclectic Public Library is inviting local children to participate in the upcoming Tails and Tails summer reading program.
The animal-themed program will kick off on June 1 and will end on June 29. Pre-registration is not required.
The free summer program will take place at the Warehouse each Tuesday in June at 2 p.m. Students entering kindergarten through the sixth grade are invited to participate. The Warehouse is located in downtown Eclectic at 45 Main St.
On June 1, the children will learn all about domestic pets and how to adopt one. On June 8, the kids will met Molly the miniature horse and learn about how animal hair is used to make cloth. Members of the Eclectic Police Department are set to stop by on June 15 to introduce the kids to the department’s K9 and teach about specially trained dogs assist police offers.
On June 22, the children will discover how skins and skulls help identify animals, and on June 29, the Montgomery Zoo’s mobile zoo will make a pit stop in Eclectic.
Throughout the program, children will have opportunities to win treats and read books related to that week’s program. Every child will win something along the way, but at the end of the program, the top readers in each grade level will win special prizes.
Refreshments will be provided. For more information, contact the library at 334-639-4727.