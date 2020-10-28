According to Eclectic resident Robert Pritchett, there’s no better place for someone’s car to break down than in the town of Eclectic.
That’s a lesson Pritchett learned last Friday during a trip to Piggly Wiggly with his wife, Susan.
When they were getting out of the car, Pritchett noticed that he left his powered windows down. He put the key back in the ignition, turned the car on and let the windows up, but he forgot to turn the car back off before going into the store.
When he and his wife returned to the car, he realized what he had done.
“It ran the battery slap dead and we didn’t have any jumper cables,” he said.
While he was trying to see if he could get the car started, a young woman from across the parking lot walked over and asked if everything was OK.
“We told her what happened and my wife ended up going with her to get some jumper cables,” Pritchett said.
In the 15 to 20 minutes that they were gone, Pritchett said three more people stopped to check on him. He gave the first two people a rundown of what happened and told him that his wife should be back any minute.
“I just couldn’t believe how many people stopped,” He said. “The final person said, ‘Well, I have jumper cables in the car.’ They jumped the car and it started right up. When my wife got back I was ready to go.”
Pritchett said the ordeal showed him that there’s no better place to live than Eclectic.
“People in Eclectic are so friendly,” he said. “It was just so incredible. I don’t know the names of the people who stopped to help, but I just want them to know that we’re grateful and we really appreciate it.”