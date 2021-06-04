Yet another new business is set to open its doors in downtown Eclectic this year.
Equality resident Kristen Dales hopes to open Eclectic Nutrition, located at 25B Kowaliga Road, by mid-July.
The business will feature Herbalife Nutrition products, which have been growing in popularity over the past few years. Eclectic Nutrition is set to include loaded teas, meal replacement shakes and protein iced coffees.
The loaded teas are available to try in several different flavor combinations. Dales said the herbal tea mixtures come in five different flavors, while the sugar-free water enhancers and liftoff energy tablets come in a variety of different flavors, allowing for countless flavor combinations to mix and match. The loaded teas have 24 calories, no sugar and 4 grams of carbohydrates.
"The loaded teas aid in weight loss, digestion and helps with your metabolism by making you feel full for longer," Dales said. "And they're full of vitamins and minerals."
The 200-calorie, plant-based meal replacement shakes will be available in 15 flavors. They contain 24 grams of protein, 21 vitamins and minerals and 5 grams of fiber.
The 100-calorie protein iced coffees also come in a variety of flavors and contain 80 milligrams of caffeine and 2 grams of sugar.
Dales said she began using Herbalife products last year at home and discovered that they worked great for her and her lifestyle.
"I just really liked the way they make me feel," she said. "I'm more upbeat and energized, and I don't feel so dragged down halfway through the day."
Dales decided to sign up as a Herbalife distributor and she began introducing the beverages to people at her job.
"I started selling teas at work, then I made a Facebook page and it just really grew," Dales said. "When I started introducing it to other people, I was seeing how it was changing their lives and it just inspired me to venture out. That's when I started thinking about opening a storefront."
Dales' downtown Eclectic location is 900 square feet. She intends to give the space a facelift by painting the walls and floor, knocking down a wall and expanding the bar/cash register area.
In addition to the beverages, Dales also plans to have shirts, cups, decals, koozies and Herbalife candy and protein bars available to purchase.
To follow along with Dales' progress, follow Eclectic Nutrition on Instagram @EclecticNutritionClub.