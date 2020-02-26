The Eclectic Planning Commission gave a preliminary approval for a new subdivision located off Central Road on Thursday.
Eclectic Mayor Gary Davenport said the neighborhood will include up to 120 homes.
“I’m really excited,” Davenport said. “Somewhere between 100 to 120 homes will be built in this subdivision. It has the potential to satisfy a lot of needs in Eclectic. It will be different sized houses to appeal to different financial needs of buyers in the community.”
He said the sizes of the lots will be between 1/3 to a full acre and the square footage of the homes will be around 1,400 to 1,800.
“The next thing we will do is set up public hearings for the development,” Davenport said. “That’s one the things we have to do after the preliminary approval then we will schedule a zoning hearing.”
Davenport said he expects it will take five to six years for the neighborhood to be built out.
The commission also approved three houses to be built in the River Stone subdivision.
“Those now go to the Elmore County Commission for final approval,” he said.
The commission approved a business license for Simply Sassy Boutique, a children’s and women’s clothing store, located at 35 Main St. and Viking Ax and Bow, an indoor amusement facility, located at 35 Kowaliga Rd.
The commission also discussed plans for The Oaks subdivision, which is expected to have 25 lots and be built on Highway 63.“That one is still in the planning stages,” he said. “Right now, they are determining how many houses to build and plans for the sewer.”
At a commission meeting held Nov. 4, The Oaks’ developer Trey Crosby indicated the minimum home size would by around 1,750 square feet and the average price for a home that size would be approximately $210,000 to $220,000.
Davenport said the commission talked about six to seven other homes being built on Chana Creek Road.
“They are not in the town limits, but the homes are within our utility jurisdiction,” Davenport said. “They have come in and done paperwork to get utilities installed there.”
The planning commission’s next meeting will be held 6 p.m. March 17.