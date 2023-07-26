The Eclectic Police Department announced the “sudden loss” of Cpl. Desmond Bailey.
The department made the announcement of Bailey's July 19 death on its Facebook page the following day. Before working at the Eclectic Police Department, Bailey was an officer in Prattville. The department said in the social media post his colleagues described him as courageous, selfless and fearless.
“Cpl. Bailey, you will be greatly missed,” the post said. “Rest in peace and may God welcome you home. We love you brother. We will take it from here.”
Bailey came to law enforcement after a career in the U.S. Marines and Army. He retired as a colonel and wrote the book “Recon 701” earlier this year. The Elmore County resident and Wetumpka High School graduate spoke on the book this year at a meeting of the Elmore County Historical Society.
Bailey served in the Army for more than three decades, but the book focused on the months surrounding the capture of then-Iraq president Saddam Hussein through a unit he commanded. Bailey was part of the operation that apprehended Hussein.
“It is not a memoir of Des Bailey,” Bailey said in February. “I wanted the book to be real comments and experiences from the soldiers from when we were training up to when we first learned we were going to deploy, the good times and the hard times. The capture of Saddam and what happened afterwards, to when we redeployed home dealing with PTSD.”
Bailey said he realized the group that captured Hussein was special, and had a lesson for future soldiers. He interviewed more than 75 of his soldiers in preparation to write the book.
“I tried to replicate the success of this unit not just because we caught Saddam, but because there were a lot of things this unit did very well throughout the tour,” Bailey said. “As I commanded other organizations throughout my career I was trying to create the same kind of camaraderie, the perfectionism that this troupe had and I couldn’t do it.”