The Eclectic Police Department has two new recruits, but these particular officers are of the four-legged variety.
Police chief Robert Head recently hired a K-9 officer to serve on the town’s police force.
EPD now has one K-9 and officer working the streets along with a second K-9 and officer in training.
Head said the officer brought her K-9, a Belgian Malinois named Snappie, to the force and immediately started working.
Head said he and Mayor Gary Davenport looked at establishing a K-9 program a few years ago, but the costs to get started were more than the town could invest.
“It was very expensive,” he said. “For example, the cost to replace Snappie if something to happened to him would be around $30,000.”
The officer also donated a second Belgian Malinois, named Soni, that is currently training with another EPD officer.
Head said K-9 officers bring something to the table their human counterparts do not have — an extreme sense of smell.
“The dogs can better search for things like narcotics,” he said. “Or if we do a search of a residence, Snappi is a very well-trained K-9, and if something is there or been there, that K-9 will find it. The dogs can see, hear and smell things we cannot.”
Head said the K-9 officer is well-connected in the K-9 dog world.
“The officer was recently invited to compete in a competition in Europe this October,” he said. “That would be the first time an American competed in this event and our police department would be represented. The department has saved a lot of money by this officer’s standing in the K-9 world.”
According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), the Belgian Malinois breed is an ideal dog for law enforcement because the dog was bred for herding animals.
“For hundreds of years, herding breeds have been bred to have the physical strength and intelligence needed to work with their owners to herd livestock — qualities they also need to restrain a dangerous person,” the AKC stated on its website. “That said, they must be stable dogs, with the ability to know when someone is a threat and to act solely on the command of their handlers.”
Each K-9 is trained to work with one officer which results in a strong bond.
“Our K-9 puppy Soni is coming along very well in its training with our officer,” Head said. “In my opinion, I think they are just a couple of months away from that dog getting on the street and working. From where they started to where they are today, they have come a long way.”
He said seeing a police officer and K-9 working as a team is satisfying.
“The dogs are a valuable tool as far as finding people and suspects, narcotics, explosives,” Head said. “The dogs just work on a different level. The things an officer and a K-9 can do together cannot be done by an officer only.”
The community has pitched in to support the department’s efforts.
“The community got behind us and people got excited about the program,” he said. “The help from the community has really cut the cost to the department.”