Eclectic Police chief Robert Head advised the public to use the department's non-emergency line rather than coming to the police station in person during the coronavirus pandemic.
He asked people to call 334-541-2148 because access to the police department is restricted and someone will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to answer non-emergency calls.
He said the evening shift has seen a reduce in calls for service.
"Calls for service have gone down," Head said. "We may get one or two calls for service each night, if that."
In addition, he said residents are adhering to social distancing.
"After about the time all the businesses and restaurants close it is pretty quiet at night after about 10 p.m. there is really no one on the streets," he said.
Due to the virus, he said just one of the town's three new Chevrolet Tahoe police vehicles are currently on the road.
The other two vehicles are waiting on equipment needed by the department to arrive before those vehicles are ready for service.
Editor's note: Pick up next week's Observer for the full story.