Eclectic Police Department chief Robert Head advised the public to use the department’s non-emergency line rather than coming to the police station in person during the coronavirus pandemic.
He asked people to call 334-541-2148 because access to the police department is restricted and someone will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to answer non-emergency calls.
He said the police department is limiting access to its building and making sure the police officers are limiting contact with the public and each other.
“We are limiting the access to our building,” he said. “Even officers are limiting their contact with people. They are doing the work that is necessary while on the streets. As for shift work, the way we work as it is they don’t cross. Most of their time is spent on the streets in their teams.”
According to Eclectic Mayor Gary Davenport, he and Head decided the town did not need to establish a curfew during the pandemic.
“After about the time all the businesses and restaurants close, it is pretty quiet at night,” Head said. “After about 10 p.m. there is really no one on the streets. Residents are adhering to social distancing.”
He said the police department’s evening shift has seen a lower call volume.
“Calls for service have gone down,” Head said. “We may get one or two calls for service each night, if that.”
He said one business in town had seen an increase in crime.
“I believe one of our businesses has increased shoplifting at the Dollar General, but nothing out of line,” he said.
Due to the coronavirus, Head said just one of the town’s three new Chevrolet Tahoe police vehicles are currently on the road.
The other two vehicles are waiting on equipment needed by the department to arrive before those vehicles are ready for service.