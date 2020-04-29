April 27, 2011 is a date Eclectic resident Amber Tucker will never forget.
It was the day a tornado destroyed her family’s home and her mother’s home.
“I will never forget it,” Tucker said. “My husband, Mike, and I were standing on the back porch of my mom’s home watching the lightning. It was like fireworks. Then the air went completely still and our ears started popping. It was like someone sucked the air out of where we stood. You felt the air just change.”
She said earlier that evening she sat with her mom watching television when their favorite show at the time, “American Idol,” was interrupted by weather alerts.
“We lived behind my mom’s home,” she said. “I would go to my mom’s and my husband and our five boys would stay at our home and go to bed early.”
Eventually, Tucker’s mother, Felicia Adams, suggested Mike and the children should take shelter at Adams’ place.
Amber Tucker said if they had not done so, her husband and five boys would not be here today.
“Our trailer was destroyed,” she said. “The tornado had split our double wide in half. Where my husband and youngest slept, it was no more.”
Tucker said the moment lasted forever as they rode out the storm in her mother’s home.
“The louder the storm got I prayed really loud,” she said. “We were all in a circle under a big blanket. You could see dirt and leaves coming up under the blanket. The scariest thing is my youngest son, who was not even 2 years old, was starting to be lifted up and pulled toward the kitchen. You could feel him moving. It was absolutely frightening.”
According to the National Weather Service, the EF4 tornado that struck just north of downtown Eclectic killed seven and injured 30 people was part of the historic tornado outbreak of April 27, 2011.
In total, there were 29 confirmed tornadoes in central Alabama on that day and 62 confirmed tornadoes across Alabama.
Amazingly, no one in Adams’ home suffered injuries.
Tucker said it was an intense night following the tornado.
“We didn’t really sleep that night because everyone was searching for everybody,” she said. “It took hours for people to cut their way through downed trees to get to us. In the daylight hours our homes were just unrecognizable.”
She said the storm took childhood home Adams lived in and Tucker’s family’s home just down the driveway.
“We never found our kitchen table and important documents,” she said. “We were searching for our important things the next day. It was just unreal.”
Tucker said the damage to the land was too much for her to recover and rebuild on the same property.
“That’s why we moved,” she said. “It was too much. Nothing looks the same.”
She said she was thankful for the close-knit Eclectic community which helped her and her family get back to a normal state of life.
“From April to June in 2011 we stayed in a rental home,” she said. “That was a blessing. By October 2011 we moved into our brand new home. That was a blessing, too. People really jumped in and showed a sense of community and family.”
Today, Tucker’s ready for bad weather.
“When we built our home I made sure it was one story and nowhere near trees,” she said.
The home Adams owned that was destroyed by the tornado was two stories and located near trees.
Tucker also has a space prepared in the home for when bad weather strikes.
“My closet is cleaned out,” she said. “We have flashlights, helmets, everybody’s shoes and extra pillows and blankets. As soon as there is a tornado warning, we are in there.”