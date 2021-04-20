Although the Eclectic Public Library has been open since June 2020, library director Betty Coker said residents have been slow to return to the library.
"As the summer approaches, we just want to remind people that we're open," Coker said. "We do have a few patrons that come in, and we've hosted the Scouts and job fairs. We'd love to do more and maybe have a book giveaway sometime soon."
Coker said the library is in the process of trying to resume some of its normal programs, but interest from the public is low.
"We hope to have the Tails and Tales children's summer reading program," she said. "That would take place every Tuesday in June. We usually have story time, arts and crafts and a chance to see some real animals up close. It was canceled last year because of COVID, so we're really hoping that we can generate enough interest to do it this year."
Coker said there are multiple programs the library would love to resume.
"We hope to start back Saturday Story Time and ukulele lessons," she said. "We used to have a Spanish class in the annex building also. The teacher is ready but we need people to attend.
The library, located at 50 Main St., serves about 2,000 residents and has a collection of over 12,500 books, in addition to over 600 DVDs and books on CD. There are six computers with Internet access.
The library is open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The library is also set to participate in the Community Yard Sale and Vendor Market on May 1.