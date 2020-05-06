The Town of Eclectic welcomed the reopening of its local retail economy this weekend after Gov. Kay Ivey announced a safer-at-home order allowing retail businesses to reopen.
Town officials met with each business owner and made sure each business location had its maximum capacity sign on display, discussed social distancing and other protocol.
Mayor Gary Davenport said preparing the reopening with business owners was a rather easy task.
“We made sure they understood they could not go above 50% capacity,” he said. “We also reminded them that every store needed to keep hand sanitizer on hand and practice social distancing.”
Davenport said he observed from his store, the Eclectic Emporium, people headed to Lake Martin.
“We’ve had a lot of traffic moving in and out of Eclectic,” he said. “People getting supplies and going to the lake. I had about 10 people come through Eclectic Emporium (Saturday), had a few buyers.”
He said while most people going through town were more focused on hitting the water than the shops, several stores did well.
“I think people have got accustomed to the new world,” Davenport said. “The coffee shop did a fair amount of traffic this weekend and the boutique had a lot of traffic.”
Original Grace Boutique owner Marie Rippy said business picked up right where it left off before the doors closed.
“Business has been just like normal,” she said. “We’re excited about it. It’s about time.”
Lake Martin Art owners Paul and Sandie Cox prepared to officially open the doors to their business, but they never got the chance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We got the business licensed Feb. 14,” Paul Cox said. “We were getting everything ready to open but never really opened. We had the doors open off and on for a few weeks.”
The store is filled with a unique collection of original folk art and handcrafted items.
In addition to the gallery, he said the store also has plans to host art parties and facilitate business meetings.
“In this space, we will host parties for kids and adults,” Cox said. “Also, we will have high-end art on display in this space. People up here need a space to meet and this is the perfect spot.”
Cox fell into the world of collecting art through a friend. As the years went by he realized he had the gift of selling art and got to know several artists located in the Southeast.
“I’m offering some pieces I own, but I am also doing consignment,” he said. “I buy art from people like Sam Granger. He is a folk artist from Georgia.”
The gallery owners are taking their time preparing the space and have yet to decide when a grand opening will take place.
“The plan is to have some of the artists we know come in to the gallery,” she said. “We have no idea yet when we can hold a big opening with the coronavirus restrictions that are in place. We just plan on taking it day by day.”
While the couple was disappointed they could not open sooner, they said the store was not ready to open during the state’s mandated closures and they had not yet heavily invested in the gallery.
“We had not filled out any paperwork for a federal loan,” he said. “We could, but that would be taking it from someone else. I feel for small business owners who are having a tough time right now.”
The couple said they are doing everything they can to support the small business owners in the area.
“I’ve had a mind shift in supporting local businesses versus a big store,” she said. “It’s just a change in attitude. We really do need to support local businesses.”