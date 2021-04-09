The Community Yard Sale and Vendor Market that was set for this Saturday has been rescheduled due to the threat of inclement weather on Saturday, April 10.
The event will now take place on Saturday, May 1.
Those who have questions can call the town’s events coordinator Carmen Winslett at (334)201-0092 or assistant town clerk Shannon Duck at (334) 541-3581.
Vendor registrations will be honored for the new date. At least 30 vendors have signed up to take part in the event. There are vendors set to offer baked goods, boutique clothing, jewelry, paintings, woodwork and more.
Vendor booths will be set up in the parking lot next to Eclectic Town Hall. Eclectic residents can also set up a yard sale at their home. There's a $10 vendor fee for a 10-by-12 space and an additional $5 if electricity is needed.