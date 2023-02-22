Today

Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. Record high temperatures expected. High 81F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Rain showers early with overcast skies later in the day. High 78F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.