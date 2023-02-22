A call from a citizen about two juveniles, one with “what appeared to be a handgun” walking around town near Elmore County High School in Eclectic prompted school lockdowns and response from law enforcement.
The Eclectic Police Department issued a statement Wednesday afternoon addressing the matter. It said the caller reported two Black juveniles about 15 years of age.
“The principals of each school were contacted and the schools were immediately put on lockdown,” the statement said. “The Eclectic Police Department, [Alabama Law Enforcement Agency,] Tallassee [Police Department,] Wetumpka [Police Department] and the Elmore County Sheriff's Department responded to the school to conduct a thorough search of the school grounds inside and out for these two juveniles. The two juveniles that were described to law enforcement were not located on campus.”
The police department said the schools would remain on soft lockdown for the remainder of Wednesday.
“[It is] for the safety of the students and staff,” the statement said. “The juveniles are still being actively sought after.”
The juveniles are described as being Black males about 15 years of age, one wearing a red hoodie and the other wearing all black with a black hat and black backpack.
“We understand the description of these two juveniles are very limited but your assistance in identifying these two juveniles will be greatly appreciated,” the statement said. “If anyone has any information in regards to these two juveniles please contact the Eclectic Police Department at 334-541-2148.”