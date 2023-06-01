Brooklynn Guy has a reason to be proud.
Not only did she win the VFW Auxiliary Post 4572 Wetumpka Illustrating America Patriotic Art Award, but she won the state award as well.
“It will be judged nationally this summer,” VFW Auxiliary Post 4572 Wetumpka’s Regena Hight said. “In June she will go to the state convention for the Department of Alabama VFW.
She will pick up a certificate and a $100 award.”
The contest is broken into two divisions — one for kindergarten through eighth grade that is broken up by grades and a high school division.
Brooklynn won at the local and state level in the second grade. Eclectic Elementary School second-grade teacher Mitzi Guy isn’t surprised by Brooklynn’s art accomplishments.
“Brooklynn is very creative,” Guy said. “She has painted me pictures before and brought them to me. She is a very sweet little girl.”
Hight and the VFW Auxiliary hold the art competition every year. The group always recognizes the local winners and did so for Brooklynn at the school’s awards day.