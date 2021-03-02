Eclectic Mayor Gary Davenport is asking for the community’s input about the town’s cable, internet and phone services through Spectrum/Charter Communications as the town’s contract with the provider will soon be up for renewal.
Mayor Gary Davenport said the Town Council will have to make a decision about renewing its contract with the company at its meeting in April.
“We want to know about any issues that residents are having and if the service they’re receiving is dependable and satisfactory,” Davenport said.
The town’s contract with the Spectrum comes up every 15 years. As stated in the contract, Spectrum pays the town a percentage of the revenue collected from customers.
Davenport said the lengthy contract allows Spectrum to come in and make repairs and upgrades to infrastructure as needed because the company knows it’s guaranteed to service the area for a fixed number of years.
The town’s contract used to renew every 20 years, but the council renegotiated the length of its contract during that last renewal process.
Davenport said his goal is to address concerns with Spectrum at the council’s March meeting, which takes place on March 15. It is unlikely that the town will terminate its contract with Spectrum because getting a provider to service the rural area can be difficult.
“We’re such a small community that we really can’t entice companies to get into a bidding war,” Davenport said. “But we would like to sit down and talk to them about se things. We’ve already gotten a few calls from residents about service.”
Customers are encouraged to contact the town with feedback about services from Spectrum by calling 541-4429 or sending an email to Mayor@townofeclectic.com.