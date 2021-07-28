The Town of Eclectic is seeking funding from the government to help cover the cost of upgrading the Panther Palace park.
At the Town Council meeting on Monday, July 19, the council approved the submission of an application for a Community Development Block Grant. This assistance program was made available through the 1974 Housing and Community Development Act and is administered through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.
The town is seeking a $300,000 grant that requires a 10 percent match from the town, which would amount to a $30,000 contribution. The funds can be allocated through in-kind services or through monetary contributions toward the completion of the project.
The council also approved the following:
-A resolution to approve the addition of Juneteenth, celebrated annually on June 19, as an official town holiday. Juneteenth is a federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans. The addition of the holiday means there are now 13 paid holidays for town employees.
-A resolution adopting the 2020 East Alabama Regional Multi-jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan, Phase 2. The purpose of the mitigation plan is to reduce or eliminate long-term risks associated with future hazards and disasters for people and property in Elmore County.
-Updates to a policy manual in regard to water and sewer on-call time.
-Approved the allocation of $400 to the Butterfly Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center and $500 to the Elmore County Extension Office.