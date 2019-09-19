The Eclectic Town Council is adding a business relations committee to its departments to act as a chamber of commerce.
Eclectic Mayor Gary Davenport said the council looked at a proposal for the committee and will vote to create it at its Oct. 21 meeting. The business relations committee will have a board of five people including a chairperson appointed by the council.
The council will form a set of bylaws and open the committee to town businesses to join at the next meeting. The business relations department will hold monthly meetings, bring concerns to the town council and be a two-way communication between the government and local businesses.
Davenport said having a chamber of commerce is too expensive for the town.
“We’ve done several merchants associations attempts and (they were) not successful, so we decided to do it this way to where it will be more stable because being a committee or department of the town gives it more stability,” Davenport said.
The town needs the department to continue to grow and attract businesses, according to Davenport. The town received a lot of positive comments from the community on forming the committee and it’s taken a year to start it.
“(It’s important because) the fact that we’re putting it together in such a way that both the town and the businesses will profit and benefit from it and then the fact that everybody is getting so involved in our Trade Days every second Saturday and then the (Alabama) Cotton Festival which is on the second Saturday of October,” Davenport said.
In other action, the town council:
• Proclaimed Sept. 30 Family Day and the week of Sept. 29 through Oct. 5 Family Week to recognize the importance of families.
• Approved holding a fall street festival on Halloween on Main Street. The event will have trunk-or-treating and different festivities for children.
• Reviewed the upcoming Alabama Cotton Festival, which will be held Oct. 12. Davenport said the event has more than 150 vendors and more than 60 antique cars booked.