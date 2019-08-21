The Eclectic Town Council approved a road development program in partnership with Rebuild Alabama on Monday.
The plan lists eight roads in town that need repairs, which would be paid for through the program. The roads are Highway 63/East Collins Street, Blunt Avenue, Howell Street, River Stone Court, River Stone Way, Brooklyn Drive, Old Salem Road and Mockingbird Lane.
Mayor Gary Davenport said excluding Highway 63/East Collins Street, the repairs for the other roads would cost more than $500,000 and the town’s projected revenue in 2020 from the sales tax and street funds is $50,000.
“So there’s a big shortfall there but the state requires that we have a plan of action and idea as how we want to do it once funds become available because of the grant programs that are going to be rolling out next year,” Davenport said.
The town worked with the Elmore County Highway Department to pick the eight roads. Davenport said the town will work on those roads while Elmore County is working on its roads to save money for the town.
Alabama Department of Transportation needs to approve Highway 63/East Collins Street since the road is part of its program. It will most likely be fixed in 2021, according to Davenport.
If funds are not available for the road repairs then the town will continue to fix what is needed on the roads such as filling potholes and problem areas, Davenport said.
In other action, the town council:
• Passed a resolution to a new gas line tax program for how to use money to maintain, construct and repair roads.
• Approved the Eclectic Police Department to identify street, speeding and safety signs needed in the town and appropriated $500 to purchase those needed.
• Approved the Eclectic Volunteer Fire Department purchasing a gas detector, two air packs and two pairs of safety boots.
• Was reminded of the Alabama Cotton Festival.
• Appointed five new members to the industrial development board. They are Angela Stevens, Clint Belden, Justin Pack, Carolyn Jones and Roger Ingram. Members Gary Fuller and Terry Sanders were reappointed.
• Approved creating a business relations committee to help new businesses connect with the town.