The Eclectic Town Council gathered for a special called meeting on Monday, June 28, to discuss future plans for the town.
Mayor Gary Davenport said that he and the council needed to set aside time to discuss various projects and prioritize their importance.
"We're reviewing the condition of buildings, figuring out what needs to be done and taking steps to figure out how much it's going to cost," Davenport said.
One of the projects discussed was the sewer expansion project. At the beginning of March, the town hosted its first public hearing to discuss expanding the town's sewer system.
The town is interested in sewer expansion to allow for more residential development in Eclectic. There's currently potential for two residential developments -- one with about 25 new homes and another with enough space for 80 to 125 homes. In order for residential development to progress in Eclectic, Davenport said sewage access is needed.
The current plan calls for running a 6-inch sewer line along a creek that's located in a wooded area on the backside of properties along Alabama 63. The sewer line would connect two new lift stations to the current Varner Lift Station. Since the Varner Lift Station underwent upgrades in 2017, it can handle additional sewage.
"We just got the phone call today (June 29) letting us know that we passed the archeological dig," Davenport said. "It means that no Native American artifacts that would stop this project from moving forward were found. Although nothing was found, we have to wait for written approval before we can move forward. That'll take about 30 days."
Once the town gets approval, the town will begin looking at ways to finance the project, and Davenport and the sewer department will start meeting with its engineering firm to come up with a plan.
The town also need to obtain 15-foot utility easements from 12-14 property owners in the area to make the plan a reality. Davenport said four or five more signatures are needed.
Another project on the town's list is a new facility for the Eclectic Fire Department. In the next four-to-five years, Davenport said the EFD will need to move to a bigger location.
"We've talked about possibly combining it with the Eclectic Fire Department," he said. "A grant could possibly help fund that."
Also in the area of public safety, the town is gathering information about the quality of its equipment and vehicles for the police department and public works.
"We need to get some idea of what we're looking at upgrading or replacing in the next three to five years," he said.
Repaving streets, repaving the Town Hall parking lot, repairing sidewalks and upgrading the street lights throughout downtown also made the list. Davenport said the town is in the process of getting quotes to see what needs to be done.
A grant that would fund upgrades at Panther Palace has been submitted, but Davenport said if the town doesn't receive the funds, his desire would be for the town to fund the project.
"If we don't get it, we just need to go ahead and pay for it because a park is something that's used by our residents on a daily basis," he said. "We need to make sure it's up to par."
Last but not least, the town is considering using some of its additional property as a wastewater spray field, which is an area of land where treated municipal wastewater is disposed of by spraying it on the field. There's already a spray field on South Ann Street, but an additional one would extend the life of the fields by allowing the town to alternate between the two.
Davenport said the council will continue its discussions at its July meeting.