The Town of Eclectic approved hazard pay for town employees at its meeting on Monday.
Mayor Gary Davenport said town employees qualify for hazard pay amid COVID-19 according to the state’s guidelines.
Full-time employees will received $100 per month for three months, from October to December, part time employees will receive $50 per month for the three-month period.
Davenport said the hazard pay is completely funded through the state. At the end of each month, the town will submit a reimbursement form to the state. The state allotted each municipality a limited amount of funding based on population.
Davenport said the town’s allotment is enough to cover hazard pay for the remainder of the year.
In other business, the council:
• Approved a resolution to vacate Gerald Avenue
• Approved a liquor license for Main Street Sports Bar
• Approved a proclamation recognizing Sept. 28 as Family Day and Sept. 27 to Oct. 3 as Family Week.
• Approved a resolution for the mayor to pursue a new bond issue for the town
• Approved the allocation of up to $2,000 for the police department to cover the cost of materials to have a wooden fence installed behind town hall for the purpose of having an enclosed area to conduct K-9 training
• Approved a resolution to allow advertising for the hire of a temporary part-time employee for parks and recreation