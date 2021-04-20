The Eclectic Town Council voted to reopen Eclectic Town Hall and all city departments now that Gov. Kay Ivey has loosened state mandates regarding COVID-19.
The doors of Town Hall have been closed to the public since the onset of COVID-19 in 2020. But as of at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 9, masks were no longer be mandated statewide, but individuals are strongly encouraged to wear a mask or other facial covering when in public and in close contact with other people.
"We will be opening Town Hall back up in alignment the mandates from Gov. Ivey," Mayor Gary Davenport said. "The mandate states that municipalities can still elect to require masks, which we will do in the best interest of Town Hall employees and the citizens of Eclectic."
Town Hall and town departments will be open to the public Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Water Works department will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and motion from Council member Stephanie Stepney to amend the original resolution was approved.
The resolution was amended to note that Water Works will close at 5 p.m. one day per month on the day that water bill payments are due. All bills paid after 5 p.m. on the day bills are due will be considered late payments.
Stepney said a reasonable person would assume that if Town Hall and all other departments are open until 5 p.m., then Water Works is open to 5 as well. She said closing at 4 p.m. on the day that bills are due could unfairly penalize those who are unware that Water Works closes at 4 p.m. instead of 5 p.m. like all other town departments.
The council also approved the adoption of a policy requiring GPS trackers on certain town vehicles (public works, water works and sewer vehicles) that are owned by the town. Davenport said he plans to sit down with the department heads and employees who will be impacted by this change to talk about what's to come and what's expected. The trackers will be installed in the vehicles in the next two weeks or so.
The council also passed resolutions in regard to public safety. First, the council adopted a resolution designating a 1978 pumper truck as surplus property. The town plans to sell the truck.
Furthermore, the council voted to purchase eight body cameras for the Eclectic Police Department at a cost of $599 each, for a total of $4,792. The purchase includes a five-year warranty and service agreement at a cost of $30 per month for each body camera. Davenport said the body cameras were tested and recommended by the town's police chief.
The town will also now offer and pay for insurance for three part-time officers at a cost of $135 per person. One employee is a part-time officer, another works in dispatch and the third works in the municipal court. Davenport said he felt it was important to provide insurance for the officers.
"With us not offering them insurance, if they get hurt while carrying out their duties, the only thing they have backing them up is their own private insurance or workman's comp," Davenport said.