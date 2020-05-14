The Town of Eclectic is set to hold its monthly Trade Days event 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday with social distancing precautions in place for vendors and those attending.
Event coordinator Carmen Winslett said 25 to 35 vendor booths will be spaced six feet apart and those attending are asked to remain in family groups.
Winslett does not expect any issues will occur at the event and said it is a good way for people who have not been out in public much the past two months.
"It's just a great way to get outside for people who have been cooped up," she said. "We will have hand sanitizer for anyone who feels like they needed it."
She said event organizers will be vigilant to the needs of those attending.
"We will address any and all concerns that people bring to us," she said. "I don't think we will have an issue."
The event will take place in the Eclectic Town Hall parking lot.