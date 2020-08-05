The Town of Eclectic is set to host its monthly Trade Days event from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday with social distancing precautions in place for vendors and those attending.
Vendors will be set up in the town hall parking lot and will be offering a wide variety of goods including crafts, jewelry, vintage items, baked goods and more.
To help ensure safety, vendor booths will be spaced 6 feet apart and those attending are asked to remain in family groups.
Event coordinator Carmen Winslett said the event serves as an opportunity for people who have been at home for the past few months to get outside and enjoy a community event while still practicing safety measures.