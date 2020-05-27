The days of a veterinarian doing house calls for farm animals is nothing new. But the idea of one doing house calls for the family’s beloved hound or feline is unheard of in the area.
Eclectic resident Dr. Aimee Emory opened Byrd Creek Veterinary Mobile Services to care for large and small animals in 2017.
Emory said a notable benefit of her coming to her customers’ homes rather than customers visiting a brick-and-mortar veterinarian clinic has to do with reduced stress on the animals and, in some cases, the owners,.
“Most of it is less stress on the animal,” she said. “Putting the animal in the car and going somewhere where can be a stressful experience. (Veterinarians) all try to make it a positive experience.”
She said the service also benefits cat owners or people who own numerous animals.
“They can get their animals all checked out at the same time,” she said.
She said the idea to offer small animal care from a van was a natural progression.
“I’d always done it with large animals,” she said. “I’ve always done small and large animals out of my truck like farm dogs and cats.”
A dedicated van gives her the ability to deliver a wide variety of care to small pets.
“When people ask me about it, we are as full of a facility as we can be on wheels,” Emory said. “We can do pretty much what can be done at a clinic besides overnight care. It is a van built just for veterinarians.”
She provides services such as bloodwork, yearly shots, wellness checkups, radiographs, extractions and surgeries.
While Emory’s van is equipped to handle a wide variety of care, there are limitations to what she can and cannot do.
“I’ve been getting my office ready to have animals and if they need to have some kind of overnight care we will eventually provide that,” she said. “Obviously, any major surgeries or anything out of my realm, I’m going to refer it to a specialist.”
The ability to be mobile gives her business a wide footprint.
“Most clients are from the Eclectic and Wetumpka areas, basically where I live,” she said. “I do travel toward Hope Hull and toward Deatsville and Auburn, Opelika. I’ve had some clients for years who are farther away.”
Emory said being mobile has allowed her the chance to experience some interesting calls.
“For example, I had to go deliver puppies,” she said. “That’s not something you get to do every day anymore.”
The 2004 Auburn University veterinary school graduate said she hopes to expand her business in the coming years.
“It would be nice to have it grow and have another van at some point,” she said.
She said it would be ideal to have a second veterinarian to operate a second van. Recently, her tech Jacey Morrow finished her first year of veterinary school at Auburn University.
She said there is no additional charge for house calls.
“Our prices are equivalent to brick and mortar even though it’s a service and we come out to you,” she said.