Eclectic is calling on the community to participate in its fourth annual Whimsical Scarecrow Exhibit which is going on now and will end right before Thanksgiving.
During the exhibit, residents and businesses are invited to decorate their own scarecrows and display them throughout the town.
“I would like for merchants and residents to decorate and display their scarecrows this week,” club treasurer Anita Holley said. “We want them up before Eclectic’s (Alabama) Cotton (Festival).”
In the past, Holley said she has seen scarecrows dressed as Disney characters, police, firefighters, football players and more, and she welcomed community members to use their imaginations.
“It makes (the town) look cute, festive and comical,” she said. “And people have done a really good job with their imaginations in past years. The garden club put our scarecrows out.”
Holley said she came up with the idea for the Whimsical Scarecrow Exhibit five years ago after she saw something similar during a visit to Alpharetta, Georgia.
Over the years Holley said the Whimsical Scarecrow Exhibit has become increasingly popular. Originally it ended earlier but Holley said Eclectic Mayor Gary Davenport asked the garden club to extend it for this year.
Holley said the club is focusing on having the scarecrows displayed around the Main Street area but residents are allowed to display them at their homes or any other location on city property.
Holley said residents are welcome to attach their scarecrows to city lamp poles but cannot use Alabama Power poles.
For more information about the Whimsical Scarecrow Exhibit, contact Holley at 334-857-3822 or Betty Coker at 334-399-7151.