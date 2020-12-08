The town of Eclectic has made the decision to cancel its Holiday Whobilation event that was set for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Weather forecasts are predicting a 50-60% chance of rain on Saturday.
“Sadly, the decision has been made to cancel Eclectic's for this Saturday due to the weather,” read a post on the town’s Facebook page. “We wanted to be sure to give everyone enough notice to adjust their plans. Please keep your decorations for next year, as this will be our theme for 2021 as well. The residential lighting contest will continue as planned with the winner being announced Dec. 21.”
The theme for the event was A Whoville Christmas.