Eclectic’s downtown business scene continues to grow and improve as one business is now offering paint parties to the community.
Lake Martin Art opened downtown in February, but due to COVID-19, business was inconsistent at first. Within the past few months, gallery operator Sandie Cox said the business is really starting to take of.
The gallery carries original art by local and regional artists.
“We acquired a lot of our art through getting to know artists in the area, and some artists stop by to show us their work to see if we’ll carry it,” Cox said. “All pieces are original, no reproductions.”
Cox said she got the idea to start hosting paint parties after several customers kept asking about sip and paint type events.
“It really started because of community interest,” Cox said. “I put it out there on Facebook just to see what the interest would be and in a two-week time frame we hosted three paint parties.”
Cox said the first paint party was held at the beginning of December. In a matter of about 15 minutes all of the available spots were filled and residents were asking for more classes to be scheduled.
Right now, Cox said each class accommodates 10-12 people and starts at $25. The price goes up if a customer wants to use a bigger canvas. Cox is the instructor for the classes.
“I’ve always been artsy,” she said. “Art has always been a hobby of mine. I’ve always been into drawing and painting since childhood, but I never imagined that I would be an instructor.”
The gallery also hosts private parties for birthdays and other special occasions. With Christmas and New Year’s right around the corner, Cox said the next paint party won’t be until sometime in January.
“After the new year, I’m going to sit down and figure out a schedule,” she said. “Nothing is set in stone, but right now I’m thinking we’ll host two paint parties per month and a craft night once a month.”
In the meantime, private parties are still being scheduled. The best way to contact that gallery is by sending a message via Facebook on their page, Lake Martin Art. The gallery is regularly open on Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.